Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Nikki Turner: Vaccinate big kids against meningococcal disease too

4 minutes to read

The bacteria in meningitis seen under optical microscopy X 1000. Photo / BSIP, Universal Images Group, via Getty Images

NZ Herald
By: Nikki Turner

OPINION

When adults wave their kids off to boarding school or university, it's often with hopes and dreams on board - but it should also be with vaccines against meningococcal disease.

In New Zealand, there

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.