Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Shane Ellison: Transport is 'low-hanging fruit' for tackling climate change

5 minutes to read

Auckland Transport could exhaust efforts to reduce emissions while making very little headway, chef executive Shane Ellison says. Photo / Alex Burton

NZ Herald

OPINION

As we stand here at the end of 2020 it is clear that for Auckland to be green, it can't rely on nature alone: truly green cities are created, and this happens through planning,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.