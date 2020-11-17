Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Jane Kelsey: Free trade deal long on secrecy and short on substance

4 minutes to read

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Trade Minister Damien O'Connor attended the virtual signing ceremony for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

NZ Herald
By: Jane Kelsey

OPINION

The just-inked Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has been described as the largest free trade deal no one ever heard of.

Originally slated as China's antidote to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), RCEP was much

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.