Obituary: Dick Ross - from Hokitika to head of Royal College of Art film and TV school

4 minutes to read

Dick Ross, speaking in Munich in 1996. Screengrab / Koyinta Productions, via YouTube

NZ Herald
By: Simon David Eden

OBITUARY

Professor Richard Lawrence Ross - my mentor and friend of 40 years – has died aged 84.

A fearless, passionate, kind-hearted intellectual, he was a pre-eminent figure in film education for three decades.

