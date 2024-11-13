The cafe team fully intended to reopen once suitable premises were secured.
“For decades, Nikau Cafe has been a place of connection, warmth, and good food in Wellington’s CBD. We couldn’t have achieved this without you, our loyal customers, whose visits have shaped Nikau into the beloved space it is today.
“Thank you for being part of our journey. We hope that soon we can welcome you back in a new capacity. Until then, please know how grateful we are for your support and the memories we’ve created together.”
City Gallery, which houses Nikau Cafe, had to reduce its opening hours late last year before announcing it would be leaving the square for two years because of “disruptive construction work temporarily forcing it out of its iconic building”.
He said dust and fumes from the site were affecting the health of his staff, who suffered headaches, stomach issues and anxiety attacks. He was concerned the council had not considered the impacts of the construction on nearby businesses.
