Wellington's Te Ngākau Civic Square is undergoing major redevelopment. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The business is now on the hunt for a new location “befitting Nikau Cafe’s iconic status”.

None of the sites considered to date have met requirements, the social media post said.

“Please know that our search is ongoing, and we remain hopeful that Nikau Cafe will find a new home to continue serving Wellingtonians as the beloved icon it has become.”

The cafe team fully intended to reopen once suitable premises were secured.

“For decades, Nikau Cafe has been a place of connection, warmth, and good food in Wellington’s CBD. We couldn’t have achieved this without you, our loyal customers, whose visits have shaped Nikau into the beloved space it is today.

“Thank you for being part of our journey. We hope that soon we can welcome you back in a new capacity. Until then, please know how grateful we are for your support and the memories we’ve created together.”

City Gallery, which houses Nikau Cafe, had to reduce its opening hours late last year before announcing it would be leaving the square for two years because of “disruptive construction work temporarily forcing it out of its iconic building”.

In May, Rhys Kaan, owner of cafe and gaming store Caffeinated Dragon Games, at 70 Victoria St, directly opposite the library, said he was considering legal action against Wellington City Council.

He said dust and fumes from the site were affecting the health of his staff, who suffered headaches, stomach issues and anxiety attacks. He was concerned the council had not considered the impacts of the construction on nearby businesses.

