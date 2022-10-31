Review backs decision-making around Wellington library upgrade

The Wellington Central Library building was closed in 2019. Photo /Mark Mitchell

A public watchdog has backed Wellington City Council’s handling of a contentious project to earthquake-strengthen the Capital’s main public library.

The CBD building was damaged in the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake and was closed in 2019 after an engineering assessment found it was an earthquake risk.

The council subsequently decided on a $187 million plan to upgrade the Central Library building using base isolators.

Former Attorney-General and National MP Chris Finlayson was among those raising concerns over the council’s procurement process for the seismic upgrade, with claims that an alternative method - viscous dampers - were a better option than base isolators.

Finlayson asked the Auditor-General to examine the council’s procurement process and said they should have used a “what’s best for project and ratepayer” approach from the outset.

But the Auditor-General has now released a review of the council’s process, saying it followed “good practice”.

The review also examined whether council staff had pre-determined the best way to upgrade the building, but found they had considered options.

“Based on what we have seen, it does not appear that the Council pre-determined the option for strengthening the Library or who would be selected to deliver those services.”

Council chief executive Barbara McKerrow said she was pleased the Auditor-General had concluded her staff were diligent and professional in their decision-making around the choice of a strengthening solution.

“I’m pleased to say that the serious work to base-isolate the library building has already started and that we’re expecting our much-loved and transformed library to be reopened in early 2026.”