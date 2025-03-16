“I can take a whole bunch of wonder drugs and the wonder drugs are working.”

He did not specify in the video the drugs he was prescribed.

Latta said his stomach tumour disappeared thanks to chemotherapy and he can stay on the cancer drugs indefinitely.

“For me, I’m that guy who got given the terrible prognosis but I’m going to be around for a long time,” he said.

“My horizon now is years, and years in the future because it is all looking very well.

The post was flooded with hundreds of happy comments and people sharing their own families' battles with cancer.

One man said it was the best news he had heard all week.

“Lost my Dad in 99 to stomach cancer at 48. A lot has changed since then and I’m so glad you’re doing well with what they can do today in the medical world. Wishing a happy long healthy life. You deserve it mate.”

Another woman said, “Fantastic news Nigel Latta and your team. A tough journey well-fought”.

“My 22-year-old daughter was diagnosed with cancer last May and is doing well too. However, the hard battle now is the mental anguish post-treatment. It’d be interesting to hear how your stunning brain processes the journey,” she said.

