- Popular TV presenter and author Nigel Latta has revealed he is no longer terminally ill.
- The psychologist announced he had incurable cancer in September last year.
- He said the chemotherapy and medicine were working well.
Kiwi psychologist and TV presenter Nigel Latta says he is no longer terminally ill and his cancer treatments are working.
The popular author revealed last September that he was diagnosed with “incurable” cancer and had been given roughly six to 12 months to live.
But in a video posted on his Facebook page this afternoon, Latta shared some “fundamentally very, very good news”.
“I have responded very well to chemo and it hasn’t affected me as badly as some people,” he said.