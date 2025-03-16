Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Nigel Latta reveals he is no longer terminally ill after cancer diagnosis

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Nigel Latta said he is no longer terminally ill in social media update on his fight with cancer. Video/ Nigel Latta
  • Popular TV presenter and author Nigel Latta has revealed he is no longer terminally ill.
  • The psychologist announced he had incurable cancer in September last year.
  • He said the chemotherapy and medicine were working well.

Kiwi psychologist and TV presenter Nigel Latta says he is no longer terminally ill and his cancer treatments are working.

The popular author revealed last September that he was diagnosed with “incurable” cancer and had been given roughly six to 12 months to live.

But in a video posted on his Facebook page this afternoon, Latta shared some “fundamentally very, very good news”.

“I have responded very well to chemo and it hasn’t affected me as badly as some people,” he said.

“I can take a whole bunch of wonder drugs and the wonder drugs are working.”

He did not specify in the video the drugs he was prescribed.

Latta said his stomach tumour disappeared thanks to chemotherapy and he can stay on the cancer drugs indefinitely.

“For me, I’m that guy who got given the terrible prognosis but I’m going to be around for a long time,” he said.

“My horizon now is years, and years in the future because it is all looking very well.

The post was flooded with hundreds of happy comments and people sharing their own families' battles with cancer.

One man said it was the best news he had heard all week.

“Lost my Dad in 99 to stomach cancer at 48. A lot has changed since then and I’m so glad you’re doing well with what they can do today in the medical world. Wishing a happy long healthy life. You deserve it mate.”

Another woman said, “Fantastic news Nigel Latta and your team. A tough journey well-fought”.

“My 22-year-old daughter was diagnosed with cancer last May and is doing well too. However, the hard battle now is the mental anguish post-treatment. It’d be interesting to hear how your stunning brain processes the journey,” she said.

Save

