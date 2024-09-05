A commenter said, “You’re a strong man and you have such a positive and realistic mindset. You have such a legacy already and I don’t think you realise how many people you have impacted so far [in a positive way]! You’re so amazing and I hope you take this time to heal and just be with your whānau!”

A previous teacher of Latta’s children said, “Kia ora Nigel, sending lots of positive vibes your way. I remember your boys very well from their intermediate school, including teaching your youngest son and always comment on how you were the best EOTC parent helper there was on raft building! I have no doubt you will be making amazing memories x.”

Latta said in a positive update to his post he had received an initial terminal cancer prognosis.

Originally he was given 6-12 months to live before some important scans took place.

Latta said he has had other scans since receiving his diagnosis, and lymph node activity previously detected had cleared and the tumour in his stomach had shrunk.

“In reality I’m doing well and chemo is working.

“So I’m pretty sure I’m going to be around for quite some time.”

He now expects his prognosis to be longer than a year.

In last night’s announcement Latta said “[My surgeon] said it was inoperable because the tumour has spread out too far through the stomach lining, and it was also incurable just because of where it’s at.”

Kiwi psychologist and TV star Nigel Latta said he is “doing well” following the announcement of his “incurable” cancer.

“People talk about trauma. I’ve been through some pretty traumatic things. That was probably the most traumatic thing I’ve ever been through.”

The 57-year-old said he went to his GP because he often felt full after eating very little and had a “really uncomfortable sort of full feeling at the back of my throat”.

Latta’s GP sent him to a gastroenterologist, where he then had a tube put down his throat.

“And a nurse came in and she said, ‘Right, your specialist will be in with you in a moment to discuss the results and your emergency MRI is booked for this afternoon’.

“The second bit made me think - ‘Hold on, back up the truck a little, why the emergency MRI?’ Because those are never good.

“The specialist came in and she said there was a large mass that looked like a tumour at the bottom of my stomach. She said it was probably cancer.

“That was not a great moment.”

He described the feeling of being told he could die within a year.

“I remember standing outside after he told me this thing, and not knowing what to do or where to go. I remember standing there and being utterly paralysed.

“It felt too hard to go home and be with the kids, so that night we went to a hotel and I ate lots of ice cream and cried.

Latta said he has done four rounds of chemo: “It’s a fun old time – oh ho, it’s a fun old time,” he said with a sardonic smile.

Advice for those facing a cancer diagnosis

Latta gave advice to others facing a cancer diagnosis: “First thing, we don’t choose the things that happen to us, but we can choose how we respond. Second thing, focus on the things you can control.”

“Tomorrow [today], I start a new round of chemo. Three months of that and then we’ll see where we’re up to.”

“If you’re going through this stuff, [this] website has lots of really great resources. They’re a great organisation, they’ve got a whole team of oncologists and specialists behind that kind of stuff. It’s a good place to go that you can really trust.

“One of the good things about cancer, is you don’t need to worry about cancer, because you’ve already got it. I don’t have to worry about getting cancer, I just have to worry about dying from cancer.”



