Nicola Willis challenges MPs to walk the streets of Wellington to see if they feel safe

Nicola Willis doesn't think the city is safe anymore. Photo / Mark Tantrum

"I don't feel safe."

Wellington National list MP Nicola Willis has issued a challenge for MPs after violence continues to escalate in the capital city.

"I encourage any minister to walk down Courtenay Place, to walk through Manners Mall on any day of the week, at any time, and tell me they feel safe and if they don't feel safe, they need to be doing more to ensure others can."

On her way to caucus, Willis said she felt "really uncomfortable" walking through the city past patched gang members.

"Who are yelling, who are aggressive, it doesn't feel like the Wellington I grew up in and it's not the Wellington I want my kids to grow up in."

The city's safety has been in the spotlight recently after a string of serious assaults, including a fatal assault outside Te Papa earlier this year.

Police data shows the number of sexual assaults in Wellington have increased by nearly 50 per cent in the past five years.

The number of acts intended to cause injury, including common and serious assault, have also grown by 35 per cent over the same period.

There was a fatal assault outside Te Papa museum earlier this year.

Willis said part of the issue regarding increasing sexual assaults could be partly down to social housing in the central city and the Government was not putting in place enough support for people in emergency housing.

However, she believed another factor was the reduction of the use of closed circuit cameras to monitor the central issue.

"I am concerned about the explosion in emergency housing, New Zealand is now spending a million dollars a day putting people in motels. That's not good for them, and it's not good for the taxpayer and we're seeing the results in central Wellington at the moment.

"The Government has absolutely failed."

If she were at the helm, the National housing spokeswoman said she would work with non-government organisations, charities, the city mission to provide more appropriate housing.

"I'd like to see more houses being built, the Government releasing more houses for development, and more transitional housing. Supported accommodation for people who frankly often have very complex problems.

"And I don't buy the argument that the Government can't afford it."

Willis said gangs were taking advantage of problems within the central city and she was hearing from people on the ground that there were more patched gang members than ever around town.

"And that's because they know there's now a client base, that's vulnerable people that they know they can deal drugs That's a bad recipe for those vulnerable people."

Last year the Herald revealed the number of members and prospective gang members in the region had nearly doubled since 2016.

Wellington Central MP Grant Robertson and Minister of Housing Megan Woods have been approached for comment, as has the Wellington City Council.