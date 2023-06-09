Nicola Grigg: What the National Party wants for New Zealand women

Nicola Grigg says a National government will be aspirational for women, and for New Zealand. Photo / 123rf, File

OPINION

Lizzie Marvelly’s recent column, National’s contraception stance: Insisting on prescription fees creates a big problem for women voters, makes the claim that “National seems hellbent on taking New Zealand backwards”.

Marvelly wrote she could not understand “why National continues to flog a dead horse over $5″.

The policy, of course, does not cost $5.

It will cost taxpayers $600 million over four years and is one of the reasons that Labour will this year spend 79 per cent more than National did in its last year in office six years ago. Net debt in the same period has gone from $16 billion to $91 billion.

The Labour government has been, and continues to be, reckless with taxpayer money. A National government will restore discipline in spending, and deal with the cost-of-living crisis so we can all stop going backwards.

National’s prescription policy is more targeted than Labour’s. It’s our view that those who can afford to pay $5 should do so, while those most in need – low-income earners, high-users and superannuitants - would have it waived.

Our policy is agnostic about what prescriptions are for. It could be eye drops. Or blood thinners. The idea that National is targeting women and contraception is a political slant.

There is no limit to the demands on the public purse so New Zealand needs a strong and growing economy to be able to afford all the services that New Zealanders want and need – from better highways to more cancer drugs, maternal health care and mental health care.

Reducing inequities in healthcare is, in my view, one of the key enablers for women to have equality in society.

Nicola Grigg. Photo / Supplied

Labour’s inaction in health is putting New Zealand women’s lives at risk. Consecutive Health Ministers have failed to implement the Women’s Health Strategy that was enshrined in law with the passing of the new Health New Zealand goliath.

As a result of the Covid-19 lockdowns, more than 50,000 women missed a mammogram – likewise their cervical smear test - with neither of those backlogs yet cleared. She might also be interested to know that, for the third year in a row, New Zealand’s breast cancer screening programme has failed to meet its target of 70 per cent.

National has committed to increasing free breast screening age from 69 to 74 - a promise that Labour made in 2017 and has failed to deliver. Improved access to childcare will also improve equality for women.

The Ministry for Women’s own studies show that New Zealand women who want to work are collectively missing out on around $116 million a year because of barriers to accessing childcare.

National’s FamilyBoost package will provide childcare relief to 130,000 families across New Zealand and will be funded by reducing Labour’s wasteful spending on contractors and consultants. This will make a real difference for families, put cash directly in their bank accounts, and allow more women to work if they choose to.

It is very clear to me that women and girls have gone backwards under Labour.

Under the last National Government, the gender pay gap dropped from 12.5 per cent to 9.3 – and it hasn’t shifted since.

In March 2018 there were 54,492 women on the Jobseeker benefit, whereas in March 2023 that rocketed up to 73,527. That is 19,035 more women on the Jobseeker benefit in just five years.

A National Government will be aspirational for women, and for New Zealand.

I don’t doubt Lizzie Marvelly’s claim that she is “yet to meet someone who wants to continue to pay $5 every time they fill a prescription”.

I’m sure many people would like taxpayers to pay more of their bills but public money is finite, and that sometimes means tough decisions are required to make priorities.

National is focussed on building this nation’s prosperity because, it is only through a strong economy that we can reduce the cost-of-living, lift incomes, and afford the public services we all deserve.

- Nicola Grigg is the National Party’s spokesperson for Women.