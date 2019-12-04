Taika Waititi's World War II romp "Jojo Rabbit" is among the top 10 movies of the year picked by the American Film Institute.

The other movies include Todd Phillips' comic-book sensation "Joker," and Lulu Wang's family drama "The Farewell."

The AFI list is rounded out by the Sam Mendes World War I thriller "1917," Martin Scorsese's crime epic "The Irishman," Rian Johnson's star-studded whodunit "Knives Out," Greta Gerwig's Louisa May Alcott adaptation "Little Women," Noah Baumbach's divorce drama "Marriage Story," Quentin Tarantino's Los Angeles fable "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood" and Clint Eastwood's Atlanta Olympics bombing docudrama "Richard Jewell."

The AFI, which only cites American films, added a special award for the Korean thriller "Parasite."

Eight of the ten films were directed by men, with two women, Greta Gerwig ("Little Women") and Lulu Wang ("The Farewell"), also on deck for the honor. On the TV side, newcomers "Watchmen," "Fosse/Verdon," and "Chernobyl" joined returning shows like "The Crown," while "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" was omitted this time around.

Among the Oscar hopefuls that were left out of the Film Top 10 are "Bombshell," "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," "Dark Waters," "Dolemite Is My Name," "Ford v Ferrari," "Harriet," "A Hidden Life," "Honey Boy," "The Lighthouse," "The Peanut Butter Falcon," "The Report," "Rocketman," "The Two Popes," and "Waves."

The AFI Awards, now in its 20th year, will be celebrated at a luncheon on January 3 in Los Angeles.

- AP