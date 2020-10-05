Five people have been taken to Dunedin Hospital after a workplace accident involving sulphur at the Ravensdown plant.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified at 9.52am.

The spokeswoman said there were reports of injury caused by sulphur burns.

A St John spokesman said two ambulances and a manager were sent to the scene.

Crews treated five patients, one in a moderate condition and four in a minor condition.

All patients had been transported to Dunedin Hospital.

A reporter at the scene said two Fire and Emergency New Zealand appliances attended.

One of two St John ambulances at the scene arrived and drove into the plant after 10.20am.

An unmarked police car arrived at the scene after 10.30am.