A child has been critically injured after being hit by a vehicle on Auckland's North Shore.

St John confirmed paramedics were called to Lake Road, in Northcote, at 8.54am.

A spokeswoman said they treated one patient at the scene.

Do you know more? Email the Herald

The victim's age was not given, but St John said the patient was taken to Starship Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet clear, but St John said they were called out to a motorvehicle accident.

- More to come