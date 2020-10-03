Judith Collins' horse lost at the races - luckily it was only a $5 bet. On her own chances of winning in two weeks, however, the National leader has a little more to lose.

Standing at a Hawke's Bay racecourse, Collins was asked what she thought her odds were for the October 17 election.

"Do you know what? I reckon they're better than if I wasn't here at the racecourse," she said with a raised eyebrow.

"Four to one or better?," quipped a man in the crowd.

"I'd say it's got to be."

Collins was at the Spring Racing Carnival to announce National's pledges for the $1.6 billion racing sector.

The policy doesn't promise the sector any funding windfalls, instead it vows to investigate the feasibility of tax breaks for bloodstock, support upgrades for racing infrastructure and the return of Trackside Radio.

Collins said they weren't offering the sector any money because they hadn't asked for it.

"What you see here are business people who aren't asking for handouts - they're actually asking for a hand up and that's what we're doing."

If elected, National has committed to making racing-aligned NZQA qualifications clearer, including racing in its fast-tracked Primary Sector Visa and implementing the Racing Industry Act to ensure "appropriate appointments" are made to the boards of TAB NZ and Racing NZ.

The industry would also benefit from the Resource Management Act being repealed.

National's policy doesn't mention animal welfare and Collins said that was because it wasn't a concern for her.

"The reason it's not [a concern] is because I know that owners of horses and breeders and trainers really look after their animals. It's really important to remember that without those animals in peak condition, then there is no racing.

"I just wonder, some people who don't understand racing, just how they could ever think that. I've seen people working with horses - they love their horses. They're not going to put their horses at risk."

Earlier in the day, one of the tips she was given was to back a horse called "Blue on Black".

"You know what's really important?," Collins responded.

"Is not to be cynical and also to remember that I come from Matamata which is one of the heartland places of racing."

National leader Judith Collins with agriculture spokesperson David Bennett watching the races in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Ian Cooper

New Zealand First has a big supporter base in the industry, thanks to Racing Minister Winston Peters, who recently secured it $72 million in funding.

Peters later called National's policy "unbelievable" and said Collins' team "needs to get off their [arses] and stop making you look stupid".

"We passed the Racing Act, we revived racing, and you complained when we got skilled workers in for the 'all weather tracks' - now you want to do the same," he said.

Collins spent the day in the Hawke's Bay and visited Napier's farmers' markets in the morning where she got a loaf of seeded sourdough, some cheese and a lot of photos with supporters.

The women running the dumpling food truck were disappointed Collins wasn't a customer so the National leader had to explain she would have indulged if it weren't for the threat of a picture of her eating ending up in the press.

Chatting to a number of locals, Collins said she was about to head to the races "and have a bit of fun".

At the racecourse, she said $5 was all she needed to have a bit of a thrill - although she always ended up wishing she'd bet more whenever her horse comes in.

"When's my horse racing?" she asked after announcing the policy.

Her agriculture spokesman replied: "In two weeks."