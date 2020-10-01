An expert panel is tonight debating whether New Zealanders should be able to request help to end their lives.

Hosted by Newstalk ZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan, the panel features:

• Wellington GP Dr Mary English

• Professor Rod MacLeod of Hospice NZ

• Stuart Armstrong, a terminal cancer patient

• Dr John Bonning, an emergency medicine specialist from Waikato Hospital.

It comes ahead of the End of Life Choice referendum on October 17, which will determine whether assisted dying is legalised in New Zealand.

The End of Life Choice Act would allow a person with a terminal illness to request assisted dying.

To be eligible, they would need approval from two doctors who must apply safeguards which include competency and no evidence of coercion.

Five things to know about the euthanasia referendum

New Zealand will vote next month on whether it wants voluntary euthanasia to be legalised.

Before you cast your vote, here are five things you should know.

1. You have the final say.

The referendum is binding, and a majority "yes" vote will mean voluntary euthanasia will be made legal exactly a year after election day (October 17). A "no" vote will mean we keep the status quo.

2. We've been here before - sort of.

Parliament has twice voted against laws to legalise euthanasia in New Zealand. Former National MP Michael Laws' Death with Dignity Bill was heavily defeated in 1995. And NZ First MP Peter Brown's bill by the same name was narrowly defeated - by just two votes - in 2003.

On the latest attempt, Act Party MP David Seymour's End of Life Choice Act has already been passed by Parliament - but relies on a public vote to get it over the line.

3. If legalised, euthanasia would not be available to anyone.

It would be limited to NZ citizens or permanent residents who are 18 years or older and suffer from a terminal illness which is likely to end their lives within six months.

They also need to be:



• in an advanced state of irreversible decline in physical capability

• experiencing unbearable suffering that cannot be relieved in a manner that they consider tolerable

• competent to make an informed decision about dying

They also cannot be eligible on the basis of age, mental illness, or disability alone.

4. Opponents are concerned, however, that legalisation might create risks for a broader group.

Some countries have broadened their euthanasia laws. This is being considered in Canada, which New Zealand's law was partly based on. A law change there could soon make euthanasia available to non-terminal patients.

Supporters of the End of Life Choice Act say that doesn't foreshadow what could happen here. Those changes were a response to a ruling by Canada's Supreme Court, and were based on a constitution which does not exist in New Zealand. Any further changes to New Zealand's law would need to get through Parliament.

5. Euthanasia generally benefits the most privileged people in society.

Analysis of deaths in the United States, Canada and Europe found those most likely to access assisted dying were old, white, well-educated and relatively wealthy.

This is mainly because this group is more likely to be able to have better access to the healthcare system, and better able to navigate the medical and bureaucratic hurdles to assisted dying.