Wintry weather resulted in cancelled flights, suspended bus operations, road closures, stranded motorists and traffic congestion across Otago and Southland yesterday.

But chaos was paired with cheer as youngsters, off on school holidays, enjoyed the snow.

Today will be much the same, as more snow, high winds and cold temperatures are expected.

MetService forecasters say there will be more scattered snow showers, particularly overnight and this morning.

Advertisement

A heavy snow warning has been issued for Southland south of Riversdale, Stewart Island and Clutha south of Clinton. A heavy snow watch has been issued for Dunedin, Clutha north of Clinton, Central Otago south of Alexandra and Southland north of Riversdale.

Dunedin and Clutha areas are also on a strong wind watch until 3pm today.

Yesterday, Air New Zealand and Jetstar cancelled or diverted all flights into Queenstown before 3pm, when the snow was cleared.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said passengers were booked on to later flights.

A Jetstar spokesman said customers were offered travel on the next available flight at no additional cost or given a voucher.

Cardrona Alpine Resort recorded more than 40cm of snow — but had to close because of strong winds.

Winter Road Report

Tuesday 29 September



Crown Range still closed. Snow being cleared, update soon. Ice and grit in the Cardrona Valley, Queenstown to Glenorchy, and from Wanaka to Makarora and Haast. Snow falling south of Alexandra along SH8

Full report: https://t.co/SsZOhd6fxJ — QLDC (@QueenstownLakes) September 28, 2020

Mercure Hotel general manager Prasheel Churi said the effect on the Fernhill business was mixed, with a few cancellations from those unable to fly in, but some extensions from guests unable to fly out.

Orbus Queenstown was heavily disrupted, with the service to Lake Hayes and from Arthurs Point to Arrowtown both suspended for most of the day.

Advertisement

Central Otago escaped the brunt of the polar blast overnight, with towns throughout the region waking to a dusting of snow on the ranges.

Andrew Paterson, of Matakanui Station, said he had both early lambs and calves "on the ground" in 1cm-2cm of snow.

"It's not ideal. We've had more winter in spring than we've had all winter."

He praised forecasters.

"We had plenty of warning and that makes planning a bit easier."

Ross Paterson, from Waikaka Station in Eastern Southland, said his farm turned white after heavy snow started falling at 9.30am.

Advertisement

"It is what it is — there is nothing we can do about it."

It was the wind, which had started to pick up by yesterday afternoon, that did the main damage, he said.

For orchardists, the concern overnight was the potential for frost, and most were preparing to frost-fight until this morning.

Motorists were warned to be cautious when using roads across the district.

A minor crash on Gorge Hill, on State Highway 94, caused trouble for some motorists in the morning as, when vehicles stopped for the crash, the snow began.

An NZ Transport Agency spokesman said there was minimal damage and no injuries.

Advertisement

"As there were no vehicles passing over the road, the snow built up quite quickly.

Queenstown snowman heaven pic.twitter.com/SGQLoeMsvZ — Charlotte Ward (@charlottalks) September 27, 2020

"The road then needed to be ploughed to allow the stranded/stuck vehicles to continue, so, as a result, the road was closed."

Nik Hurring, of Dunedin, had the first day of her holiday on Stewart Island interrupted by the snow which settled on the beach.

"Locals have told us it was the heaviest snowfall over here in 35 years."