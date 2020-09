Two men threatened a dairy worker with a metal bar and stole cash and cigarettes before making their escape on a scooter in Invercargill.

Police are seeking witnesses to an aggravated robbery at the Pomona Street Discount Dairy on Saturday night.

Two men approached the store about 8.45pm, one of whom presented a metal bar at a staff member, police said.

The staff member ran away and called police.

The offenders then entered the store and took cash and cigarettes before leaving on a motorised scooter, travelling west on Tramway Rd.

Police are seeking assistance from anyone who witnessed the robbery or saw the men on a motorised scooter in the area around that time.

They are particularly interested in speaking to a woman who entered the store and made a purchase shortly after the robbery but before police arrived, to find out what she saw.