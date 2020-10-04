Tukituki Labour candidate Anna Lorck says she has been working tirelessly for seven years to earn voter's confidence and respect.

"I see myself as a strong and passionate voice who will take the real issues that are facing Tukituki, and be a local MP, in government," she says in this Local Focus video.

The marketing business owner and former Miss Waipukurau lost to incumbent MP Lawrence Yule's predecessor Craig Foss by 6500 votes in 2014.

In 2017, she halved her losing margin against Yule and last year was elected to the Hawke's Bay District Health Board.

A similar increase of votes for Lorck in 2020 could see her take the Tukituki seat for Labour.

In the quickfire questions, she chooses medicine as her preferred subject if she was to go to university.

"And I didn't go to university," she said somewhat ruefully.