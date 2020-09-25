A string of tap thefts has resulted in thousands of dollars worth of water damage to several Levin premises.

There have been 14 burglaries involving the theft of taps from 20 businesses in the town over the past week.

Most of the taps were removed without the water supply being shut off, causing damage.

Local plumbers have told police they have attended at least 30 jobs to replace stolen taps.

A 21-year-old has been arrested and charged over the incidents, which have been reported as happening at local sports grounds, public toilets, churches and schools.

Police have thanked members of the public who helped them identify the man by alerting them to suspicious activity.

"It's a timely reminder to always report unusual behaviour to police as soon as you notice something. Your information might just be the missing piece of the puzzle we need to help stop further offending", police said in a statement.