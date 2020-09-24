

Nearly 900 lives could be saved by the efforts of those who turned up to give blood in Hastings this week.

The New Zealand Blood Service said a mobile donation service held at Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre had an "amazing turnout".

New Zealand Blood Service donor relations team manager Steve Dalgety said 292 people donated blood over the course of three days: 92 on Tuesday, 106 on Wednesday and 94 on Thursday.

"This has been an amazing turnout, more than on previous occasions, and we would like to say a massive thank you to those who donated, with each donation saving up to three lives."

Advertisement

Dalgety said their goal is to increase the number of people giving blood as 96 per cent of people who are eligible to donate don't.

"It's important to support our community – at some stage in our lives either ourselves or someone we know will need blood – we can't assume there is always going to be a blood supply because everyone else is donating."

Blood donations are used in many life-saving situations, from extreme trauma caused by car accidents to childbirth, cancer treatment, burns treatment and unexpected events such as the Christchurch mosque shootings, he said.

One of the people who donated blood on Thursday was Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, who said it was rewarding that simple act could mean the difference between life and death for someone in need.

"All those people who have donated have made a hugely valuable contribution to their community," she said.

Coltan Wright, Toitoi kaiwhakahaere ratonga rangatōpū - corporate services manager, said they leapt at the opportunity to support NZ health services.

"Supporting our community is such a big part of our kaupapa here at Toitoi, so we were more than happy to accommodate NZ Blood Service for the three days.

The mobile service will be returning to Toitoi on January 12 to 14 and will also be at the Napier Sailing Club on November 3 to 5.