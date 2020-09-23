When your daily commute takes three and a half hours with your dog and crying daughter in the back of the car a ride to work in a helicopter would seem like an impossible dream.

For Orakei primary school teacher India Moore-Bocarro, dreams came true when she was the guest of Jono and Ben and Heletranz for her ride to work from the North Shore yesterday.

A helicopter flight to school sure beats the ususal commuter for Orakei School teachers Sarah Divers and India Moore-Bocarro. Photo / Greg Bowker

"I was late, missed the bell and my dog and crying daughter were in the back of the car as well," she said before stepping into the chopper.

"That afternoon (Tuesday) I was teaching writing class when Michael (Orakei Primary Principal Michael Earl) came in on his phone and said I'd got a helicopter to school tomorrow in front of all my kids!" she said.

Since the Auckland Harbour bridge had been damaged by a truck blown over in a freak gust of wind, closing the central lanes, getting around town had proved frustratingly slow with hours-long tailbacks circling the city.

India's colleague Sarah Divers was also a lucky passenger on the flight from Heletranz's Albany base to Mechanics Bay on the Auckland waterfront.

"I was looking forward to looking at all the traffic and going ha-ha. But they've opened extra lanes today." She said with a wry grin.

For Heletranz's owner Sofia Ambler the idea for a helicopter commute came after she tried crossing the bridge on Monday.

"I tried to go across myself and thought this is crazy," she said, "so we came up with the Heli-shuttle.

"I think there are a few people who could do with an awesome way to get to work after a few days of road rage."

And at $195 for the six-minute journey each way that journey will remain just a dream.