

Three people were injured, one critically and one seriously, after a car crashed into a shop in Hastings in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Duchess Cres and Karamu Rd North, in the Hastings suburb of Mayfair, about 12.44am on Wednesday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one person was "heavily trapped" after the crash.

"They were successfully extricated by firefighters by 1.30am," she said.

One person was seriously injuried after a car crashed into a house in Hastings on Wednesday morning. Photo / Supplied

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said two patients were transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

One was in a critical condition and one was in a serious condition.

Police said two passengers in the car were also treated for injuries at hospital.

Two fire trucks from Hastings, one support crew and two ambualnces attended the scene.

Police enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

