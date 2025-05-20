Manawatū-based Casey Borell, 29, suffered a stroke on an Air New Zealand flight to New York that has left her partially paralysed.
Casey Borell, 29, suffered a stroke on an Air New Zealand flight to New York.
The plane was diverted to Honolulu, where Borell received life-saving surgery.
A Givealittle page was created to help cover her medical expenses, as she’s uninsured.
The family of a 29-year-old woman who suffered a stroke mid-air at the start of a dream international holiday say they are “in shock” after she was left her partially paralysed.
The Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to New York last Friday was diverted to Honolulu for passenger Casey Borell to receive life-saving surgery after she suffered a haemorrhagic stroke hours into the flight.
In a terrifying turn of events for Borell’s family, the Manawatū-based woman started “overheating and being unresponsive”.
A friend travelling alongside her noticed the concerning signs and quickly alerted the cabin crew.