The Māori Party's Whānau First policy, which requires Māori involvement in all Covid-19 recovery programmes, will have wider benefit, the party's Ikaroa-Rāwhiti candidate Heather Te Au-Skipworth says.

"[It] will ensure that every Government spend, resource, job, trade goes directly to Māori for Māori," she said.

Te Au-Skipworth makes the comment in this Local Focus video, which asks Ikaroa-Rāwhiti candidates what gives their party credibility to lead New Zealand out of economic recession.

Labour candidate Meka Whaitiri says strong policies such as the wage subsidy show Labour's credibility.

Advertisement

"We've moved really quickly since coming out of lockdown to announce further infrastructural investments to grow jobs in regions," she says.

Green candidate Elizabeth Kerekere says her party has a strong track record of being a good coalition partner in Government.

'We have pushed Labour to go further and faster on a range of different issues, and that includes how we bring a Green flavour to making sure our people have enough to live on - food on the table and paid properly for the work that they do."

Also standing in Ikaroa-Rāwhiti:

• Kelly Thurston for the Outdoors Party.

• Melissa Hill for New Conservatives.

• Waitangi Kupenga for Advance NZ.