The overnight repair job to temporarily fix the damaged strut on the Auckland Harbour Bridge was successful, says NZTA.

One more lane has opened to traffic early this morning after the lower half of the strut on the bridge has been replaced with a section of freshly fabricated steel. Three lanes are now open for southbound traffic.

Another lane, heading northbound, will open "later this morning," Waka Kotahi NZTA said at 7.15am.

Despite that, drivers into the city are still being asked to consider using the Western Ring Route and to check travel times before leaving the house. Traffic is already heavy on routes in Auckland's CBD, with parts of the motorway network like a "carpark".

"Progress is also continuing on the permanent solution," NZTA said this morning.

"The bulk of this work involves the calculation and peer review of the new permanent strut in relation to how it will impact on the performance of the whole bridge," it said.

"This includes careful calculations on how to re-balance its load-bearing function.

The new modelling is necessary because the materials of the new structure will not exactly match those that were installed 60 years ago."

Traffic builds

Traffic heading towards the Auckland Harbour Bridge is quickly building for a third day early this morning.

Motorists travelling into the city from Silverdale, via State Highway 1 and the bridge, can expect a 50-minute drive, according to the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Usually, that is a trip of less than 20 minutes.

By 6am, the drive from Albany to Manukau, via the bridge, was taking about an hour and 10 minutes. That was usually a trip that takes less than half-an-hour.

The traffic on the Northwestern Motorway just after 6am. Photo / NZTA

People heading into the city centre from Helensville, via SH18 and SH1, are facing a journey time of about an hour and 10 minutes - more than double the usual travel time.

Commuters on SH16 are reporting the motorway is "fully congested" and looks like a 'carpark' just before 6.30am.

"Stop the flow to SH16. It is a carpark with no movement and we can't get on due to ill adjusted traffic lights," one Twitter user wrote.

Motorway cameras are showing long queues on SH1 Esmonde Road and SH1 Northcote Road heading towards the bridge just after 6am.

The congestion is backed up to Tristram Avenue on the Northern Motorway.

Anyone heading to the airport from Albany can expect the drive to take about an hour and 23 minutes, as of 6.30am, via SH1, SH16 and SH20.

Meanwhile, it is a lovely day to catch the ferry into work in Auckland this morning.

Lovely commuting at the moment - sun’s up for the 6.30 sailing, lovely settled weather despite it being near spring solstice - not looking forward to being plunged into darkness next week when DAYLIGHT SAVINGS starts pic.twitter.com/VdnLMCaqxj — Hobsonville Point Public Transport User (@PointUser) September 22, 2020

Sea change: Commuters take ferries to escape nightmare traffic

There is still no end in sight for motorists battling excruciating traffic jams over the Auckland Harbour Bridge - except, perhaps to leave their car keys at home and jump on public transport.

And many are doing just that, with almost twice as many North Shore commuters catching ferries across the harbour on Monday compared to a week earlier, while 10-15 per cent more passengers jumped on buses yesterday morning.

It comes as motorists again faced massive delays on the roads after a freak gust of wind earlier blew a truck into a support strut on the bridge on Friday, damaging it and forcing engineers to close four motorway lanes.

So many motorists poured onto the detour Northwestern Motorway route through West Auckland that the resulting traffic jams led the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to reverse its recommendation to use the alternative route.

It said drivers might as well stay on the Northern Motorway instead and endure the punishing delays that came with crossing the bridge.

Almost twice as many commuters took to ferries on Monday in a bid to escape the nightmare of crossing the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Some hope arrived overnight, however, when temporary repairs to the damaged bridge finally got underway as emergency teams closed all southbound lanes from 9pm-5am.

It is hoped the repairs could allow two extra lanes to be opened over the bridge to light traffic, but even this was unlikely to ease congestion.

"Our advice remains to consider working from home if possible. For those who must travel we encourage you to leave your cars at home and use public transport," NZTA's senior journey manager Neil Walker said.

Despite the traffic chaos, however, many residents were modifying their travel routines.

About 16,500 southbound vehicles crossed the bridge in 24 hours between Monday and Tuesday - or 60 per cent less than at the same time last year, Auckland Transport figures showed.

Northbound traffic was down 39 per cent.

Southbound traffic on Upper Harbour Drive (SH18) - which forms part of the detour through West Auckland - was up 39 per cent, with northbound traffic up 9 per cent.

More than 4000 passengers also caught ferries in and out of the city on Monday.

That was almost double the more than 2000 using ferries a week earlier.

The biggest passenger surges came from Devonport and Birkenhead. Almost 1500 passengers rode the ferry to and from Devonport yesterday, up 106 per cent on a week earlier.

Birkenhead passenger numbers leapt 284 per cent compared to a week earlier to about 500 people.

The Bayswater ferry was up 121 per cent to about 400.

About 6000 people also crossed the bridge on public buses between 7am and 9am yesterday morning. That was 5-10 per cent higher than last week, AT said.

NZTA had also hoped emergency work on the bridge overnight would enable the temporary opening of two more lanes to traffic.

That would mean six of the bridge's eight lanes being opened, instead of just four lanes as had been the case since Saturday's accident.