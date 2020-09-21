Aucklanders clocking off work early in a bid to beat a nightmare commute home are already running into trouble, with traffic already stacking up.

Traffic is already heaving along the motorway and through Westhaven marina, with a NZTA camera showing lengthy queues along the Northern motorway from Onewa Rd.

Today's never-ending peak comes after NZTA was forced to close half of the Auckland Harbour Bridge to make urgent repairs to a damaged strut after two truck crashes closed four lanes on Friday.

It follows a hellish morning commute for many, with traffic crawling across parts of the motorway network.

Advertisement

Travel times on the main routes into central Auckland were horrendous - even at 11am - with expected journey times from the top of the northern motorway to the CBD still taking up to three times longer than normal.

And the nightmare commute wasn't helped by an earlier crash on a stretch of busy North Shore motorway, further adding to the headache motorists already faced on the congested roads.

Work to fix Auckland Harbour Bridge could begin Tuesday night, southbound lanes would close between 9pm and 5am.

With motorists keen to avoid being caught up in the anticipated traffic jam, the morning peak started at sunrise around 6.30am, with traffic easily eclipsing rush hour levels an hour before usual.

This meant at 7am motorists faced an hour-long trip heading into Auckland's CBD from Albany - a 20km trip - which would have taken just 20 minutes at the same time last week.

Today the AA said while the delays were heavy this morning they weren't a patch on Friday's carnage.

But traffic had stayed very heavy until well after the normal morning rush-hour. Even at 10.30am, it was taking nearly half an hour to get into the CBD from Albany.

While a lot of commuters were suffering, it could have been worse.

The AA said it was clear a lot of people had got the message and were changing the time they travelled, the route they usually took, or were working from home today.

Advertisement

A commuter who travels regularly across from the North Shore to the city said the peak traffic congestion usually seen at 7.30am was an hour earlier today.

The queue to get on was the problem, he said. But once he got on the bridge, it was smooth sailing.

A ferry breakdown compounded traffic woes in the city this morning.

Fullers sent out a travel alert at 7.35am alerting people about the Auckland to Half Moon Bay service being affected by a vessel breakdown.

The service was to be replaced by taxi service instead, the alert said.