The Ministry of Health is expected to soon give an update on the latest Covid-19 figures in New Zealand, following yesterday's two new cases.

As at 1.50pm, the statement had not been released.

Authorities have been investigating the source of one of the cases, in the community, while the other was detected in a recent returnee in a managed isolation facility.

It was announced yesterday that 50 people linked to the community cluster remain in the Jet Park quarantine facility - including 20 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 as well as their household contacts.

Advertisement

Four people are in hospital with Covid-19 – one each at Auckland City and North Shore hospitals and two in Middlemore. All four patients are in isolation on a general ward.

Since August 12, 3918 people have been identified as close contacts of cases. Of those, 3912 have been contacted and are self-isolating.

The Ministry of Health yesterday said it was in the process of contacting the rest.

Yesterday there were five newly recovered cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 67.

Of those, 34 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 33 are community cases.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1460.

- More to come