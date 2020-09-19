Labour has reignited one of the most contentious issues of the 2017 election by accusing National of "basic error" in the costing of its policies.

The party's finance spokesman Grant Robertson this morning accused National of leaving a $4 billion gap in its economic plan.

The so-called error is in regards to the savings National would made by cancelling its contributions to the NZ Super Fund.

National's economic plan said scraping the contributions would save $19.1 billion – but Robertson said Treasury's estimates show the Government would have been contributing $15 billion over that time.

"National has used the wrong numbers," Robertson said.

"The mistake means they have $4 billion less of so called 'savings' to pay for their ill thought-through plan.

"This begs the question of whether there are other mistakes in their plan."

National has been approached for comment.

The accusations of accounting errors strikes a remarkably similar tone to similar allegations made in the 2017 campaign, only the roles were reversed.

Back then, it was National's finance spokesman Steven Joyce accusing the then-Labour opposition of having an "$11.7 billion fiscal hole".

Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour fiercely denied this – but did concede its levels of new spending would be tight for four years.

Today, Robertson was taking aim at National's credibility for making what he called a "basic error".

"Not only is National's proposal irresponsible when New Zealand needs stability and certainty, they are showing they lack the experience to run the economy."

For the second time in the space of a week, he made reference to former National Prime Ministers, John Key and Bill English.

"There is no John Key or Bill English there any more. No one who knows how to run a Budget would have made a basic mistake like this."

He again said National's numbers show that the party would need to make cuts to key services, such as health and education, to make the figures add up.

This is something National's finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith has denied, and has promised not to cut spending in these areas, if elected.

"National's policy is desperate, irresponsible and unaffordable," Robertson said.