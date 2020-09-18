Organisers of Wairarapa's renowned Toast Martinborough festival have made the tough decision to cancel the event this year.

Thousands flock to the region's boutique wine village annually to sample the finest drops.

In a statement on the festival's website, organisers said they had to reassess the potential risks involved with bringing thousands of people together amid Covid-19.

Early bird tickets to Toast Martinborough sold out in minutes. Photo / File

"Your safety, and that of the huge number of people who come to work on the day, is paramount, the statement said.

"We want to be able to celebrate Martinborough's wines with you in fitting style, without any complications or risk. So, given that so much is still uncertain, we have made the call to cancel this year's event."

The event's early bird tickets sold out in minutes and general admission sales were opened earlier than usual, leaving the event a near sell-out.

Organisers said they were gutted.

People would be able to keep their tickets to use for next year's event or refund them through iTICKET, which would get in contact over the next week with further instructions.

"We are so humbled by your support for this year's event and can't wait to see you all next year. Bring on 2021!", organisers said.