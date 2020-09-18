A Wellington man is offering a $5000 reward for his stolen briefcase - no questions asked.

Posters have been put up around the city seeking information about the theft, or a return of the stolen goods.

"On Thursday the 10th of September a briefcase was stolen from our home on Willis Street," the poster reads.

"The contents of the briefcase is irreplaceable and contains family heirlooms that can never be replaced.

"No prosecutions will be filed if the full contents are returned.

"There will be a $5000 cash reward for the bag and its contents returned, no questions asked. Also a potential cash reward could be offered for information that may lead to locating the bag."

The writer urged anyone with information to "do the right thing".

"If you would like to make an anonymous tip-off, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with the police case number 200911-9156."

A police spokeswoman said police received a report of items stolen from a vehicle at address on Willis St on Friday last week.

"Items reported to have been stolen include electronics and jewellery. It is said to have occurred between the evening of Thursday 10th and morning of Friday 11th.

"Police are investigating."