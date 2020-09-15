An Auckland man who allegedly fired shots at police during a vehicle pursuit has been arrested.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said the "frightening incident" occurred on August 7.

"Fortunately none of our staff where physically harmed in this incident but the lasting impact for these officers cannot be underestimated and we are ensuring they are provided with ongoing support," she said.

The 34-year-old man was today arrested following a search warrant at a Papakura address and charged with using a firearm against law enforcement officers, failing to stop, dangerous driving and unlawful possession of a firearm.

"I want to acknowledge the staff who have been investigating this matter for their dedicated efforts to locate this dangerous offender who is allegedly responsible and hold him to account," Rogers said.

A pistol, ammunition and a quantity of cannabis were also seized.

The man will appear at the Manukau District Court tomorrow.