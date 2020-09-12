Emergency services are responding to a house fire near Helensville, northwest of Auckland city.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald the property is well alight but everyone has been accounted for, however, one person is being treated for smoke inhalation.

Police were notified about the incident on Sheffield Rd just after 3pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are not in a position to comment at this stage.

The police spokeswoman said Fenz had alerted St John about the person with smoke inhalation.