New Zealand First is committing to increasing the funding to St John Ambulance's cost from 70 per cent to 90 per cent if re-elected.

Leader Winston Peters said it was "a crying shame" one of New Zealand's emergency services relied on charity to provide a service that all Kiwis needed in times of crisis.

The Ministry of Health and ACC fund around 72 per cent of the operating costs of St John. The remainder is part funded through part-charges and donations.

NZ First would increase this funding to 90 per cent.

Advertisement

"St John services are stretched thin and early this term we were able to secure the short-term funding they desperately needed. But St John needs a commitment to meet the 90 per cent funding level they require," said Peters.

"The St John ambulance professionals save and protect New Zealanders everyday. They do a stellar job and it is time that the government was there to back them," said Peters.

"Our ambulance services need help and New Zealand First will back their future."

Peters made the policy announcement in Levin with his "Back Your Future" bus.

And after wrapping up his tour of the South Island yesterday, the Deputy Prime Minister questioned why it was also being kept in alert level 2.

"What on earth are we doing here in a lockdown [level 2] in the South Island when this is an Auckland-focused issue?" Peters told a Business NZ audience yesterday via video call from his campaign bus.

Auckland is currently at level "2.5", and the rest of New Zealand is at level 2.

Really great to talk with the locals here in Blenheim before we head to Picton and on the interislander to the North Island and up the East Coast... pic.twitter.com/oxmAUX2ErQ — Winston Peters (@winstonpeters) September 11, 2020

Cabinet will meet on Monday to decide whether the current alert level settings - scheduled to expire at 11.59pm on Wednesday - should change.