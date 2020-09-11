

A police dog helped in the arrest of a fleeing youth near the Tukituki River's Black Bridge on on Friday.

A police spokeswoman said a vehicle was seen acting suspiciously on Otene Road, Waipatu, about 1pm.

"Police attempted to stop the vehicle however it fled and after a brief pursuit it was lost sight of," she said.

"The vehicle was found dumped on Lawn Road, Clive a short time later and a dog unit tracked one person a short distance at which point they were arrested."

A young person was taken into custody and will go through the youth court.