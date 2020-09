By RNZ

The Electoral Commission is considering a complaint about Billy Te Kahika's NZ Public Party and its collection and use of donations.

A spokesperson for the commission said the Serious Fraud Office passed on the complaint.

The Electoral Commission can look into a complaint, but will pass it to the police if they believe there is any wrongdoing.

Te Kahika's party has formed an alliance with former National MP Jami-Lee Ross' Advance New Zealand Party.

- RNZ