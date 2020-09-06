Emergency services have rushed to a crash between a milk tanker and a car in Dunsandel, Canterbury.

The crash at the intersection of Main South Rd (State Highway 1) and Parkins Rd was reported to police at 12.23pm.

Police say initial indications are that one person is seriously injured.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) sent crews from both Rakaia and Dunsandel to the crash.

The road is closed and traffic is being diverted.

NZTA has advised motorists to try delay travel in the area or use an alternative route.

We have reports of a serious crash BLOCKING the road near Parkins Rd. Please avoid the area if possible or expect delays. ^AP pic.twitter.com/OHIy8MgIQ1 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) September 6, 2020

More to come.