A motorcyclist has died after crashing on State Highway 15 near Awarua, in Northland, around midday.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald earlier it was understood the motorcyclist crashed after coming off the road.

The incident took place on SH15, Mangakahia Rd, between Huka Rd and Tokawhero Rd; Emergency services were alerted at 12.08pm.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area while traffic control was in place, however, police have confirmed this evening the road has reopened.

Advertisement

Police are investigating the crash.