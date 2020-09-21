There are "really tragic" stories leading to people behind bars, says Wairarapa Green Party candidate Celia Wade-Brown.

In this Local Focus video, Wairarapa electorate candidates are asked whether New Zealand has gone too far with its prison population, one of the highest per capita in the developed world.

Wade-Brown said whether prisoners should be released depended on the reason why they offended but if there was a risk to society they should not be released.

National Party candidate Mike Butterick said the issue needed to be addressed at "grass-roots level" with some programmes showing success.

"Some of it is really simple stuff around respecting others, respecting yourself, work ethic - all those sorts of things," he said.

Labour Party candidate Kieran McAnulty said the Government had a good track record of reducing the prison population with a focus on rehabilitation "and a really strong focus on ensuring those that get caught in the justice system don't continue to reoffend".

New Zealand First candidate Ron Mark said it remained to be seen if lower prison numbers was a good thing.

"But I'll tell you one thing," he said. "New Zealand First will not sit by and let first responders to be king-hit by thugs who are drunk or high on drugs."

Also standing in the Wairarapa electorate:

• Roger Greenslade for ACT

• Warren Butterworth for New Conservative