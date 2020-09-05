They're over 40, over lockdowns and over there - superwealthy Kiwis have ditched a dreary Downunder winter for the baking heat of a southern Europe summer.

Most Kiwis have grudgingly accepted overseas travel is off this year - and perhaps into next - as the Covid-19 pandemic winds back the clock on international mobility, a well-heeled few are partying on their superyachts in the Mediterranean sunshine.

"I've got my super-wealthy clients who are going, 'Bugger it, we're still going to have summer in Europe', Quay Travel managing director Michelle Malcolm said.

"They were anti what the Government was doing and they were just like, 'We're getting out of here'. They're making me very jealous with their Instagram posts - I'm seeing them going into markets in the south of France, they're out walking and on their bikes, they're not wearing masks and they don't seem to be concerned at all.

"And they're having all these parties on their boats."

Michelle Malcolm is managing director of luxury travel agency Quay Travel. Photo / Supplied

One couple told the Herald on Sunday since leaving New Zealand in late May they'd travelled to London, Italy, Monaco, Cannes, St Tropez and Ibiza, before making their way back to Monaco and the south of France for the last two months.

"We've just arrived in Corsica and then head to Sardinia and then back to London. We plan to return [to New Zealand] in November."

The restaurants and beach clubs had been fully booked and people were enjoying summer, said the couple, who didn't want to be named.

Advertisement

Everyone was very positive and, apart from the masks - which were compulsory in stores - it'd been a great summer and they'd had no issues travelling through Europe, they said.

"This Covid isn't going away anytime soon so the attitude up here is that people just want to get on with life and learn to live with it.

"What seems to work for the economies here is to practice proper social distancing, protect the vulnerable but otherwise let businesses remain open and trade, which they have been doing."

Dinner party settings on the super-yacht of a Kiwi couple holidaying in the Mediterranean this northern hemisphere summer, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo / Supplied

However, demand for big trips overseas from Kiwis with fewer zeros in the bank was almost non-existent - unsurprisingly, given large parts of the world are closed to tourists and scores of air routes have evaporated - although some were still hopeful for traditional nearby winter escapes.

"We're getting so many enquiries for Fiji, Rarotonga, Australia," Malcolm said.

"We were hoping there was going to be a bubble but the likelihood of that this side of Christmas is virtually zero. We've heard from airline sources that they're looking at more likely April next year."

Kiwis have been cautioned not to travel - a bright red warning against it sits at the top of the Government's Safe Travel website - because of the problems some travellers have had getting home since the pandemic began.

Since August 11, returning citizens and residents must pay at least $3100 towards their managed isolation stay, with charges of $475 and $950 for additional children and adults sharing that room, although exemptions are available.

Advertisement

Almost everyone coming into New Zealand must spend 14 days in a managed isolation facility, such as SO/ Hotel in Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

However, unlike Australia, which has banned its citizens and residents from leaving outside special circumstances, Kiwis remain free to travel.

It's not for the fainthearted though - airfares are in some cases double pre-Covid levels and Covid-covering travel insurance is unlikely.

Air New Zealand return flights from Auckland to Los Angeles this month are $2847 per person economy and $10,902 business, and return flights with Singapore Airlines from Auckland to Paris will empty $4000 from economy pockets and $11,531 from those at the front of the passenger cabin.

Tourists are returning to Europe, but Covid-19 infections are also rising in parts of the continent. Photo / File

Europe was probably the most viable option for determined jet-setters, Malcolm said.

"With Europe you can, on a New Zealand passport, do Portugal, Spain, France and then Italy [without needing to isolate or quarantine on arrival]. You've got quite a lot of that Mediterranean coastline you can explore."

Overseas news services have this week reported increasing Covid-19 infections in all four of those countries, with fears of a second wave of the virus in Europe.

Other European countries have introduced isolation measures, such as the United Kingdom's 14 day self-isolation requirement, making them unappealing to high-end travellers.

"A lot of clients are saying 'I won't go somewhere if I have to isolate for two weeks on each side'."

Other countries, such as the United States, were open and accessible to Kiwis, but unappealing, Malcolm said.

"We can actually get into America, but who would want to?"

The US has the highest number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the world, at 6.3 million infections and 191,000 deaths.

Tahiti is open to New Zealand passport holders - but getting there is another story. Photo / File

She'd booked one couple to fly to Los Angeles, but only because they wanted to sail their new yacht home from Tahiti.

Kiwis can enter Tahiti, but Air New Zealand no longer flies there.

"The only way I could get these clients there was to go via LA with Air New Zealand and then drop down to Tahiti on a separate Air Tahiti ticket. Crazy, eh?"

Booking gymnastics were also required to get Kiwis to Europe, with much of Asia - except Singapore and, for transiting passengers, Hong Kong - closed to Kiwis.

READ MORE:

• New Zealand top of Australian travel wish list, but expect delays

• Premium - Covid 19 coronavirus: The Chatham Islands' big tourism and travel boost

• Why New Zealand's coronavirus outbreak should concern Australia

• Travel deals: Hide away in Marlborough or dig up Dunedin dinosaurs

Kiwis also can't enter Canada, much of Africa and South America, but major air hub Dubai is open to New Zealand passport holders with a recent negative Covid test, Malcolm said.

Brazil, the world's second most infected country with 4m infections and 125,000 deaths, has reopened its borders to all countries, as has Covid-19 infection No. 8 Mexico, but both would be tough to reach - Air New Zealand's stopped its South America routes and the US-Mexico border is shut to non-essential travellers.

Most travel agencies reported no tourist travel, but a Flight Centre NZ spokeswoman said a few people had pushed ahead with holidays.

"We've had some keen travellers booking for a UK/EU holiday, a US road trip and even the odd multi-country OE following the announcement of Europe opening its borders."

She cautioned travellers to speak to experts about flexible booking options and insurance, given providers were unlikely to cover Covid-related claims.

The top five international destinations booked with Flight Centre NZ last month were London, Brisbane, Sydney, Frankfurt and Paris.

Meanwhile, the three super wealthy couples aged from 40 to 70 Malcolm helped get to Europe likely won't be home anytime soon.

Another "very wealthy" client with a new boat awaiting his arrival in Europe had also told her he'd be travelling to the continent next year no matter what.

"[And] he said, 'We'll stay there until they stop having the 14 days [managed] isolation in New Zealand'.

"I said, 'Jesus, you might be waiting a long time'."