National MPs are finally getting their chance this morning to grill director general of health Ashley Bloomfield on the Covid-19 response.

Bloomfield and Health Minister Chris Hipkins are appearing before Parliament's health select committee from 10am.

When Parliament's dissolution was pushed out following the new election date of October 17, National's health spokesman Shane Reti asked for the select committee to reconvene so the party MPs had an opportunity to ask questions of Bloomfield.

The committee chairwoman, Labour MP Louisa Wall, agreed following NZ First supporting National's request.

Reti has been asking questions of the Government about the voluntary day three testing of overseas arrivals, and is likely to bring that up this morning.

From July 18 to August 24, 11,647 day three tests were done for 12,240 returnees.

Some reasons for not being tested include being a child under six months old, refusing a test, or having a medical condition that didn't allow a test.

Minister for Managed Isolation and Quarantine Megan Woods said the day three test was only one line of defence and the fact there had been no proven transmission outbreak from an MIQ facility showed the system was working.

The source of the current outbreak remains unclear.

Reti will also ask about why the border-facing workers weren't being regularly tested, even though that was clearly stated as the Government's testing strategy in June.

The Ministry of Health had a very different testing strategy to the one signed off by Cabinet, and Heather Simpson and Sir Brian Roche have now been brought in to ensure the strategy is being properly rolled out.

All MIQ staff are currently being tested for a second time to find clues about the current outbreak.

In the first round, from August 21 to 27, 97 per cent of MIQ staff were tested and none were positive. The ones who weren't tested were either on leave or not at a facility during that time period.

National has also recently released its Covid border policy, which includes a requirement for overseas arrivals to test negative before being allowed on a flight to New Zealand.