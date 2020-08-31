A driver involved in a head-on crash near Kawakawa yesterday stole a car belonging to a good Samaritan who had stopped to help him.

The head-on smash occurred about 8.20am yesterday on State Highway 11 between Rigden Rd and Lemon's Hill.

Sergeant Phil Le Comte, of Mid North police, said the offending vehicle, driven by an unknown male, appeared to have crossed the centre line as it rounded a corner with a 45km/h speed advisory. Speed was a likely factor.

The other vehicle was driven by a 32-year-old local woman with a 12-month-old child secured in a car seat.

Advertisement

A good Samaritan saw the head-on collision and stopped to give assistance.

He saw the male driver get out of his vehicle with what appeared to be moderate injuries so told him to sit down and wait for the ambulance while he went to check the woman and child.

However, instead of waiting, the offending driver jumped into the good Samaritan's vehicle, and was last seen heading towards Paihia.

Yesterday police were still looking for the driver and the vehicle, a silver-coloured Nissan Pulsar station wagon, registration DPK966.

The good news was that the woman and the child were treated at the scene by St John Ambulance medics and did not require further treatment.

''The car seat this young boy was sitting in has certainly done its job,'' Le Comte said.

Two crews from Kawakawa Fire Brigade also responded to the crash.

Call police on 105 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with any information about the driver or the missing car.