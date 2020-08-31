

A plane from Australia spotted landing at Hawke's Bay Airport on Sunday isn't breaching Covid-19 border restrictions - in fact it's going to be great for your health.

It's Skyline Aviation's new air ambulance - a King Air B200 - which will be based in Napier.

It arrived on an approved ferry flight from Australia on Sunday morning.

The King Air B200 is one of the bestselling turboprop aircraft globally due to its versatility and reliability.

It is equipped with two Lifeport Stretcher systems which enable it to fly two intensive care patients non-stop to anywhere in New Zealand or the Chatham Islands.

The aircraft offers a combination of comfort, speed and value, and can land at smaller airports than Skyline's current models.

Covid-19 border control protocols, including approval from the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), Integrated Targeting and Operations Centre (ITOC) and Public Health, were undertaken before arrival.

A New Zealand Air Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the new aircraft will help to meet the growing demand for air ambulance operations in New Zealand.

"Skyline Aviation follows a robust approved infection control policy which includes the use of full personal protective equipment," she said.

"It also includes a state-of-the-art interior fogging disinfection system that Skyline imported into New Zealand at the beginning of the pandemic.

"The air ambulance service remains very busy, providing a lifeline for our patients daily."

The spokeswoman said Skyline continues to work closely with the Ministry of Health and other relevant government agencies to ensure Covid-19 health screening for the safety of its patients, crew and the public.