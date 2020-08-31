The leading actress in feature film Poppy, filmed in Kāpiti earlier this year, has been recognised in this year's Attitude Awards.

Poppy Pictures is proud to announce that Libby Hunsdale is one of three Attitude Youth Courage Award finalists.

This section of the annual awards celebrating the achievements of the disability community is for a young person with a disability whose courage and determination will remind Kiwis of the power of the human spirit, and the quest of young people with disabilities to lead full lives.

"We know Libby embodies the spirit of this award," Poppy producer Robin Laing said.

"Her courage has been shown in her overcoming personal loss and throwing herself into auditioning for, and successfully gaining, the role of Poppy.

"She not only brought her talent and courage to the set every day, she came back from the lockdown hiatus to the final week of the shoot more prepared and confident than ever."

Poppy is the story of a young woman with Down syndrome who refuses to be defined by her disability and decides to take control of her own life.

Written and directed by Linda Niccol, Poppy is produced by Robin Laing and Alex Cole-Baker.

It is funded by the New Zealand Film Commission's 125 Fund set up in 2018 to celebrate 125 years of Women's Suffrage, and supported by TVNZ, NZ On Air, IHC Foundation and generous philanthropists.

Australian-based New Zealander Ari Boyland and newcomer Sebastian Hunter feature alongside Libby in this warm and brave-hearted drama filmed in Kāpiti this year.

The producers plan for Poppy to hit New Zealand screens before the end of the year.

The Attitude Awards winners will be announced at a televised ceremony on December 2, all finalists can be found here.