The search for missing a missing Kiwi paraglider in the United States continues this morning, with more than $124,000 raised.

James "Kiwi" Oroc (Johnston) is missing in the United States, with his last tracker point seen on August 22 at 2.14pm (local time), southwest of Eureka, Nevada.

A ground and air search is underway for Oroc, including helicopters equipped with infrared technology.

An update from the grounds team today said it was encouraging no evidence of Oroc could be found in the last area he location pinged on his Garmin.

"Air and Ground have searched extensively in the area where James' last known location pinged on Garmin and haven't found any signs of him," the update said.

"This is great news-the team believes he flew on, not realizing he was disconnected from his Garmin/flight deck until later. The search continues to expand its reach on ground and in the air."

An extensive search and rescue is underway for the experienced pilot.

The updates are being posted on a GoFundMe page which has raised more than $124,000 (US$82,551) to go towards the search effort.

Oroc's GPS tracker showed he was last recorded at about 14,500 feet (4419.6 metres) in the Ninemile Peak area at 2.14pm on Saturday.

By then, Oroc had been flying for around three hours and had covered 86km. He had planned to cover another 114km before the end of the day.

A journalist, photographer and artist, Oroc regularly flew long distances: in November 2018 he broke his previous New Zealand overseas open distance record by flying 384km in Quixada, North Brazil. He also held the previous record - 316km.

On Sunday, the two pilots flying with Oroc searched roads along his likely course-line, as NCSO staff searched the area around Oroc's last logged coordinate in the northern end of Nye County, near Ninemile Peak.

"Ninemile Peak area has an altitude ranging from 8800 feet to 10,000 consisting of rugged forest terrain," the NCSO spokesman said.

The next day, NCSO staff teamed up with Eureka County Sheriff's Office's search and rescue team to ramp up the search.

In a statement, the Johnston family thanked everyone involved in the ongoing search efforts.

"Our brother is courageous, loyal and loving and has so many friends around the world that have reached out in support, both emotionally and financially," the statement read.

"We have also appreciated the assistance from NZ Mfat for reaching out to authorities in the US for help with specialised resources."

Ninemile Peak is the highest point in Nevada's Antelope Range, according to mountaineering community website Summitpost.

Rescuers were working on the theory that Oroc's Garmin InReach was in freefall when it sent its last trackpoint, as its ground speed was just 3.9km/h - too slow for thermalling or reserve drift given the wind, the page said.

The search crew were working on the assumption that if Oroc had thrown his reserve at altitude, he would have drifted downwind, northeast of his last known position and so are focusing search efforts there.

Oroc is originally from New Zealand but has lived in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and more recently in New Orleans, Louisiana.

He has been paragliding for the past 30 years.