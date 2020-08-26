Rescue teams searching for a missing Kiwi paraglider have ramped up aerial and ground resources as they prepare to enter the fourth day of their search.

James "Kiwi" Oroc (Johnson) was reported missing in Nevada on Saturday, local time, while paragliding southwest of Eureka County.

Oroc was flying with two other pilots, who raised the alarm when the experienced pilot didn't contact them on Saturday evening, Cross Country Magazine reported.

He was using a Garmin InReach tracker, which broadcast its last position shortly before 2.15pm Saturday, local time, around 6,000ft above the terrain.

Advertisement

By then, Oroc had been flying for around three hours and had covered 86km.

He'd planned to cover another 114km before the end of the day.

A journalist, photographer and artist, Oroc regularly flew long distances: in November 2018 he broke his previous New Zealand overseas open distance record by flying 384km in Quixada, North Brazil.

The previous record - 316km - was also held by Oroc.

An extensive search and rescue operation has been underway since Sunday, with the two pilots searching roads along Oroc's likely course-line, while a search and rescue team searched the area around his last trackpoint.

Searchers have been scouring the terrain by foot and by air, the Eureka County Sheriff's Office said.

An extensive search and rescue is underway for the experienced pilot.

The Eureka office was assisting the Nye County Sheriff's Office, with the latter being in charge of the search and rescue operation.

A GoFundMe page, set up to fund further search efforts for the well-known pilot has raised more than $115,000 (US$76,000) in donations in just two days.

Advertisement

With an elevation of 3055m, Nine Mile Peak is the highest point in Nevada's Antelope Range, according to mountaineering community website Summitpost.

Rescuers were working on the theory that Oroc's Garmin InReach was in freefall when it sent its last trackpoint, as its ground speed was just 3.9km/h - too slow for thermalling or reserve drift given the wind, the page said.

The search crew were working on the assumption that if Oroc had thrown his reserve at altitude, he would have drifted downwind, north east of his last known position and so are focusing search efforts there.

A number of commercial pilots and paragliders had joined in the search efforts, with three aircraft in the skies just hours into the search.

Originally from New Zealand, Oroc lived in Jackson Hole and more recently New Orleans, while making regular flying trips, the page said.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokeswoman said the search for Oroc was being co-ordinated by the Nye County Sheriff's Office, Nevada.

Advertisement

Mfat was in contact with Oroc's family and local authorities, she said.

No further comment would be provided due to privacy reasons.

Since 1998 Oroc has "pursued and reported on the cutting edge of extreme sports" in over 40 countries around the world, his website says.

Oroc's work has appeared in magazines, films, and on MTV Sports.

A regular contributor to Cross Country Magazine, Oroc had 30 year's worth of experience as a pilot, the magazine shared online.

"We hope he'll be walking out with one hell of a story."

Advertisement

But time was of the essence in the search and recovery efforts, with fires in the area hampering visibility and storms forecasted to hit, the post said.

Active in the paragliding community, Oroc assisted search efforts of another paraglider reported missing in Peru in 2011.

He reported on the experience of searching for his missing friend, Xavier Murillo, for Cross Country magazine.

A member of the Burning Man community since 1999, Oroc is also involved in the documentation and advancement of "Alternative Culture", publishing three books on the use of psychedelics.