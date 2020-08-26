Crash investigators believe the propeller fell off a plane mid-flight before a fatal crash at Ōtaki.

Residents are now being asked to keep an eye out for a propeller.

A pilot was killed when his Sonex amateur-built fixed wing aircraft crashed in Hautere on the Kāpiti Coast last week.

The crash happened between 12.45pm and 1.15pm on Monday, August 17.

The crash wreackage. Photo / Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has been investigating and said the plane's propeller is missing.

It's believed to be somewhere near the Otaki township.

The propeller is wooden with yellow tips.

Anyone who finds it is asked to leave it where it is, take a photo and email the CAA at isi@caa.govt.nz.

Alternatively, anyone with information can call the CAA on (0508 472 338), or contact local police.