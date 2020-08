A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Hamilton last night.

Emergency services were called to an area of Willoughby St about 6.40pm.

Police said last night that the pedestrian had been seriously injured, but confirmed this morning that they had since died.

"Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing," a police statement said.

Advertisement

Details of the person killed would be released once all necessary family notifications had been made, police said.