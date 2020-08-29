Think of the worst things you can do with a claw hammer.

It's not pretty.

But it's what Damage, whose journey from impoverished, violent family home to abusive state care to brutal gang enforcer is

A senseless killing

'You don't meet gang members who come from middle class families'

Not just a police problem

Gang member sees sexual abuser's face "in every fight he's in"

Watch first, judge later