An Auckland mother stuck in managed isolation at the Crowne Plaza with her 3-year-old son has serious concerns over how well the rooms are cleaned.

The woman says hair was left in the bathroom, the mirror appeared to have been sneezed on and someone had written "day 13" on the bedroom window with their finger.

A managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) spokesperson says the hotel has "every confidence" in its hygiene procedures.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said she was worried about catching Covid-19 from the people who stayed in the room before them.

Advertisement

"How do I know the people before me didn't get coronavirus?" she said.

"I can see the people before me maybe sneezed on the mirror, in the bathroom there were hairs and on the bedroom window, when it's a bit humid, you can see that they drew with their finger 'day 13'.

"They're taking a lot of precaution to make sure it doesn't get into New Zealand but when I arrive in the bedroom and it's not properly clean, it doesn't make sense."

The woman is worried about how well rooms are cleaned. Photo / Supplied

The MIQ spokesperson says thorough cleaning is a fundamental requirement of each facility and its staff and the Crowne Plaza is no different.

The hotel has advised after a guest leaves, the room is stripped and bathrooms bleached - facilities use hospital-grade detergents to reduce the risk of potential transmission as much as possible.

Rooms are then left empty overnight before a full clean takes place the next day and when completed, the rooms are deemed available for use by other guests.

MIQ cleaning staff are also responsible for cleaning frequently touched items and common areas like lifts, hallways, stairwells, and lobbies.

"All staff have recently undergone additional training to ensure that processes meet the requirements of the current Covid-19 environment," the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

"[Crowne Plaza] has accommodated more than 3,000 people since it started operating as a managed isolation facility on April 19 and has every confidence in its hygiene processes and procedures."

The woman went into the facility earlier this week after returning to New Zealand from France following a family funeral.

She is not allowed to leave the facility until Monday, September 7.

At the hotel with her 3-year-old son, the woman has a 3-month-old and a partner waiting at home in Auckland.

She says the room is spacious for just the two of them but she was disappointed at the state the room was left in for them.