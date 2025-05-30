Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime
Updated

Terina Pineaha admits manslaughter of cyclist Emma-Jane Kupa, 11, in Flaxmere

Catherine Hutton
By
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Emma-Jane Sylvia Kupa, 11, died in Flaxmere while cycling on Chatham Rd on January 30 this year.

Emma-Jane Sylvia Kupa, 11, died in Flaxmere while cycling on Chatham Rd on January 30 this year.

A drunk woman who was also high on meth was driving to the home of the woman she was convinced was sleeping with her partner when she fatally ploughed into a young girl who was biking with her sister to the dairy.

Today, Terina Pineaha, 34, appeared by audio-visual link

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime